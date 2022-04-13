Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian: QB Quinn Ewers has ‘the ability to show touch’

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian opened up about the ongoing quarterback earlier this week. In particular, he noted that redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers has the ability to show touch on the ball.

“I always remind him — what’s the goal when we call pass plays? To complete the pass, right?” Sarkisian said, according to 247Sports. “And so, for a quarterback, it’s no different than a lot of traits, whether you’re a pitcher, whether you’re a boxer, you want to have enough tools in your toolkit to get the ball completed. And that may be different arm angles, that may be different trajectories on the ball, that may be different velocity on the ball, so it’s one thing to have the tool, to have the big arm, but the really good quarterbacks have the ability to show touch. They have the ability to have different arm angles and do other things. And I think Quinn has that.”

Sarkisian later continued, “There’s no question that he’s shown the variability to make different styles of throws when you need it. Quite frankly, I don’t think he shows off his arm that much as much as you would think that he would. I think he’s a passer. He’s not a thrower. That part has been a good sign.”

