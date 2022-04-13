4-star OL Harris Sewell releases top 5 schools

Four star Odessa (TX) Permian offensive lineman Harris Sewell has announced that he has narrowed his list of schools down to five finalists.

The blue chip big man that hails from West Texas has more than 20 offers from some of the top programs in the country, but now he will only be focusing on a handful moving forward.

Super blessed to be in this position. From this point forward I will be focusing on these schools.



All glory to the man above!



Lamentations 3:25-27 MSG pic.twitter.com/RIOo7Hn0RX — Harris Sewell (@harris_sewell) April 13, 2022

The Longhorns have been in on the Sewell sweepstakes for over a year now and they remain in the mix for his services, but will have to battle out with some elite competition in Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M.

Texas cobbled together an elite offensive class in the 2022 cycle, but Steve Sarkisian’s staff is looking to add more talented bodies like Sewell’s to the roster as they continue to build the program back up.

With Sewell’s contenders narrowed down to five, the watch now begins for when he will be taking official visits to each school.