4-star PG Rowan Brumbaugh signs with Texas

After committing to the Texas Longhorns back in December, Northfield (Mass.) Mount Herman point guard Rowan Brumbaugh was announced as an official member of the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent.

A 6’4, 185-pounder, Brumbaugh is from Washington, D.C. originally and is a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 79 player nationally and the No. 12 point guard, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Brumbaugh originally committed to Northwestern last August before decommitting in late December and quickly pledging to Texas head coach Chris Beard and his staff.

Brumbaugh averaged 13.1 points, 4.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game over 33 contests as a senior for a Mount Herman team that finished ranked No. 3 nationally among prep schools.

“Rowan Brumbaugh is a throwback,” said Jeff Goodman, national basketball analyst at Stadium. “He’s a true point guard who just knows how to run a team and make his teammates better. Rowan can also score when necessary, but he’s an extension of the coach on the court and possesses an extremely high basketball IQ.”

Brumbaugh is the third member of a recruiting class that also includes guard Arterio Morris and wing Dillon Mitchell and ranks No. 11 in the 247Sports Composite team rankings, but unlike the other two members of the class, who could only remain in college for one season, Brumbaugh projects as the type of multi-year contributor and program player who could be crucial in providing some culture continuity for Beard’s program.