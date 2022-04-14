Reacts Survey: Melendez or Stehly?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly are both having incredible seasons at the plate for the Texas Longhorns. Melendez, dubbed as the “Hispanic titanic”, is tied for most home runs this season with 16 after blasting two last Tuesday night against Stephen F. Austin. Meanwhile, Muphy Stehly is tied for most hits in the country with 61 and is batting .438 this season.

Obviously, both are great but what stat is the most impressive to you so far this season? The bombs? Or the knocks?

