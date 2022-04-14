Podcast: Diving in on the Director’s Cup

The Texas Longhorns took unseated the Stanford Cardinal and took home the Director’s Cup a year ago for the top athletic department in the country, thanks, in part, to a strong performance from the winter and spring sports. As Texas heads into another spring season with an opportunity to take a shot at another crown for the top athletic department in the country.

After two national championships in indoor track and field, a pair of runner-up finishes in swimming and diving, and runs to the Elite 8 in volleyball and women’s basketball, Texas currently sits in fifth place in the standings, but is better positioned to make a run at the title in the spring. We welcome to the podcast Brett Wilkinson, a self-made expert in the Director’s Cup, to help us understand the history behind the Longhorns’ strong showing in the last several years and why he thinks Texas has a shot at the top spot once again.

