Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops named among eight XFL coaches

Former Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops is back at it on the gridiron.

The XFL announced yesterday its head coaches for the 2023 season. Stoops, who served in a similar role during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 XFL season, was among the names called. It remains unclear what team Stoops will coach. Team names haven’t been announced.

Bob Stoops will coach in the XFL once again when the league re-launches in 2023, The Rock just announced.



Other head coaches include:

Wade Phillips

Hines Ward

Terrell Buckley

Rod Woodson

Anthony Becht

Jim Haslett

Reggie Barlow — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) April 13, 2022

Texas baseball’s triple header versus the Kansas State Wildcats starts today at 6pm Central.