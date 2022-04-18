Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Former Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler: Situation was ‘toxic’ at OU

Former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler, who’s now with the South Carolina Gamecocks, is letting it fly now that he’s no longer dealing with the fiasco in Norman.
Read his sharp comments about the state of the Sooners for yourself, per 247Sports.
A lot of guys don’t get another chance, to start over where they’re really wanted,” Rattler told ESPN, according to 247Sports’ recent report. “I was just happy to get away from a toxic situation and get somewhere new. Anywhere was going to be better, and I found the right place. That will be a story for later. I don’t want to get too in depth with it, but it was out of my control. All I can tell you is that we were undefeated at the time I was benched. We won a championship the year before and were going to win another one. I could go on and on.”
On and on, indeed.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Two L’s and a W for Texas softball against Oklahoma this past weekend.
group hug #HookEm pic.twitter.com/AQDlovg6E9— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 17, 2022
