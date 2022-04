Base knocks or bombs? Well, according to last week’s SB Nation’s Reacts Survey, Texas fans prefer the former.

Ivan Melendez was tied for most home runs in the nation with 16 entering last week’s conference series against Kansas State. Murphy Stehly was tied for most hits in the country as well, with 61 and an impressive .438 batting average.

