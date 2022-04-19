Podcast: Unpacking another frustrating weekend of baseball

The Texas Longhorns had an opportunity to move up in the conference standings but couldn’t take advantage of it and dropped the series to the Kansas State Wildcats, who had won just one conference game heading into the matchup. Texas looked like it was ready to cruise Thursday, but blew a big lead before getting run off of the diamond on Friday. Thankfully for fans, the Longhorns avoided the sweep with a solid pitching performance from Lucas Gordon on Saturday.

The men’s golf team was back on the course and won their second-straight tournament, a final tune-up before the Big 12 tournament, while the softball team ended OU’s 40-game win streak, and both the men’s and women’s teams continue their hot play as the regular season winds down.

