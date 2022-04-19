WATCH: D’Shawn Jamison notches a pick six against Quinn Ewers

For either unit of the Texas Longhorns defense, the biggest play during Saturday’s scrimmage was arguably the interception return for a touchdown by super senior cornerback D’Shawn Jamison on a pass by redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers.

On a run-pass option with early enrollee Jaydon Blue in the backfield, Ewers pulls the ball and tries to deliver a pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Casey Cain through the traffic on the edge. But, perhaps because of a miscommunication between quarterback and wide receivers, Ewers misses with his throw and Jamison is in the right plate the right time to intercept the pass and return it for a touchdown.

It’s the type of play that Jamison hasn’t made enough of in the last two seasons — as a sophomore, Jamison recorded three interceptions, including his incredible leaping pick against West Virginia, and also forced a fumble and recovered a fumble, but only has one interception in the last two seasons. The lack of playmaking ability on defense was likely a reason why Jamison was rotated out at cornerback at times last season and ultimately decided to return for a fifth season on the Forty Acres after failing to emerge as a draftable player.

With junior Jahdae Barron playing nickel back, junior Kitan Crawford playing safety, and early enrollee Jaylon Guilbeau currently suspended, Texas needs Jamison to play more like the player from 2019 with the lack of experience behind him. Even if it’s just being in the right place at the right time to get a cheap interception.

As for Ewers? If the wide receiver and quarterback are on the same page, that type of run-pass option, likely inside zone paired with a bubble screen, shouldn’t be a dangerous pass. So this interception likely isn’t indicative of the type of bad decision making that Jamison preyed on in last year’s Orange-White game on a throw from Casey Thompson that did translate to the field last fall, most notably on the game-changing pick six against Oklahoma State.