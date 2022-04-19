Alabama transfer WR Agiye Hall commits to Texas

On Tuesday, former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Agiye Hall announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns hours after visiting Austin and reconnecting with tight ends coach Jeff Banks, who recruited Hall to Alabama.

A consensus four-star prospect, Hall was ranked as the No. 45 player nationally and the No. 5 wide receiver, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, and committed to Banks at Alabama nearly two years ago expecting to play in Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian’s offense.

Instead, Hall spent one season in Tuscaloosa playing in Bill O’Brien’s scheme, recording four catches for 72 yards last season before he was suspended by Alabama for a violation of team rules in early April and quickly entered the NCAA transfer portal.

“Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t matter,” Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban said of Hall’s suspension. “Everyone has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values and do what they need to do. They’re all there to help them be successful.”

Saban also hinted at another mistake by Hall, but ultimately the need at the position out-weighed any potential concerns about how the Florida product will fit in at the program still trying to build a winning culture after more than a decade of struggles on the field.

Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor was a big addition during the offseason, but Troy Omeire is still working his way back from two ACL tears, as is Jaden Alexis, and some of the few healthy bodies at wide receiver, like Dajon Harrison, Casey Cain, and Kelvontay Dixon range from largely unproven to entirely unproven while lacking the high-level recruiting pedigree of Hall.

“We don’t have as many legs at wideout right now as we would like,” Sarkisian admitted last week.

Hall will arrive at Texas as a summer enrollee with three seasons of eligibility remaining as his father publicly admitted that his son wanted to play for Sarkisian in the first place.

“I just wish COVID never happened, so we could’ve went there in the beginning,” Vincent Hall told 247Sports. “It may have turned out different in my eyes.”

Hall will bring plenty of talent to the Texas program and a bunch of untapped upside. Coming out of high school, Hall tested extremely well with a 4.5 forty, 4.29 shuttle, and a 37 inch vertical at 6’2.5 and 182 pounds. Hall is a guy that possess NFL measurables already as an underclassmen and just needs to show that he can put everything together on the field.