Three-star LB S’maje Burrell commits to Texas

In the midst of another big recruiting weekend for the Texas Longhorns, head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff landed a pledge from North Crowley linebacker S’maje Burrell, who made public a decision from his visit to the Forty Acres last week.

Horns up baby ! #HookEm

Had an amazing time at UT yesterday pic.twitter.com/T16Qp0PLms — S’Maje D’One Burrell (@Smaje18) March 28, 2022

Burrell committed to Texas over 26 other offers, including Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC.

Multiple visits to campus helped the Longhorns build a relationship with Burrell and emerge as a favorite for the 6’0, 215-pounder over recent weeks before position coach Jeff Choate was able to close the deal with Burrell.

A consensus three-star prospect, Burrell is ranked as the No. 498 player nationally and the No. 42 linebacker, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. As the third pledge in the 2023 class for the Longhorns, Burrell feels a key need at the linebacker position after Texas only took one inside linebacker in the 2022 recruiting class, leaving Sarkisian’s program with only seven players at the position this season.