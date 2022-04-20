Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas transfer commit Agiye Hall has ‘impressive catch radius and explosive speed’

The Texas Longhorns landed top transfer target wide receiver Agiye Hall this week.
Per On3, here’s what Texas gets in Hall:
“The amazing statistics which define Agiye Hall’s 1.5 years at Alabama: he created a ton of attention and expectations when, as an early entry true freshman, he caught four balls for 72 yards in the Alabama spring game,” Stein said. “And it wasn’t simply the numbers, it was the manner in which he made the plays, displaying great hands, an impressive catch radius and explosive speed. Seemingly poised for a big true freshman season in the fall of 2021, he promptly caught… 4 balls for 72 yards. Over the course of 15 games, he matched his A-Day stats perfectly. Crazy, isn’t it?”
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas softball takes on the Houston Cougars today at 7pm Central.
awards stacking up @HaileyDolcini | #HookEm pic.twitter.com/xUNToDIlpy— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 19, 2022
