Podcast: Agiye Hall’s impact on the wide receiver room

The Texas Longhorns went looking in the transfer portal for another offensive weapon and came away with former top-50 recruit Agiye Hall. The talented wideout was recruited by Jeff Banks when he was with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but did not make a big impact in Tuscaloosa and decided to try a new location. What does Hall bring to a wide receiver room that was in need of more playmakers? What will the room look like when fall camp rolls around?

We also dive in on the comings and goings in the transfer portal for the basketball team, some 2021 players, and some who are still undecided to unpack how they will impact Chris Beard’s squad moving forward. What will Texas look like with more athleticism and explosiveness on the court?

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)