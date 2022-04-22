Reacts Survey: Orange vs White spring game

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

It’s springtime in Texas which means pollen is everywhere, it might hail at any second, and the Orange vs White game is near!

The annual scrimmage kicks off at 6 PM CST tomorrow on the Longhorn Network and will provide Texas fans with the first look at Quinn Ewers. Let us know if you’ll be going and what are you most excited for in tomorrow’s game?

