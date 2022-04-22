Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Orange-White game this weekend will be more like a ‘100-play scrimmage’

Expect the Texas Longhorns’ annual Orange-White game on Saturday to look a bit different.

For one, star running back Bijan Robinson will be limited while he’s banged up, per 247Sports.

Head coach Steve Sarkisian also says it’ll have a somewhat wonky format.

Still, we’re that much closer to the 2022 college football season.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Marcus Carr is running it back, y’all.

#BREAKING: Texas Guard Marcus Carr Says He's Returning Next Seasonhttps://t.co/27XmbGHizh — LonghornsCountry (@LonghornsSI) April 22, 2022