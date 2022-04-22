Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas’ Orange-White game this weekend will be more like a ‘100-play scrimmage’

Expect the Texas Longhorns’ annual Orange-White game on Saturday to look a bit different.
For one, star running back Bijan Robinson will be limited while he’s banged up, per 247Sports.
Head coach Steve Sarkisian also says it’ll have a somewhat wonky format.
Still, we’re that much closer to the 2022 college football season.
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Marcus Carr is running it back, y’all.
#BREAKING: Texas Guard Marcus Carr Says He's Returning Next Seasonhttps://t.co/27XmbGHizh— LonghornsCountry (@LonghornsSI) April 22, 2022
- Texas softball has a triple header against the Oklahoma State Cowboys this weekend.
horns in the house #HookEm pic.twitter.com/rIL2zAyOAX— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 22, 2022
