How to watch: Texas Orange-White game

Your first opportunity to put your eyes on the 2022 Texas Longhorns will look a bit different than the spring game in years past, as injuries impact the format of the annual Orange-White game on Saturday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Due to the depth issues on the offensive line, the Longhorns will run a situational exhibition before putting on a red-zone competition to cap the session. Texas signed seven offensive linemen in the 2022 class, but with just one enrolled early the Longhorns have little to no ability to rotate players during a full scrimmage, prompting the need for the change.

In spite of the change, the exhibition offers fans their first opportunity to see high-profile transfers to the program — including quarterback Quinn Ewers. The former No. 1 quarterback recruit will finally don a Texas uniform after a long journey to get to Austin. As a recruit, he committed to Texas under Tom Herman, then flipped to Ohio State, re-classified , then ultimately transferred to the Forty Acres after one season in Columbus.

When it was all said and done, Ewers landed at Texas at the same time he would have prior to recruiting dramatics.

The talented youngster is in a battler for the job of QB1 with Austin-area product Hudson Card, who was an elite recruit of his own in the 2020 recruiting class. Card has the advantage of a full year of learning and development in the current system and will have his chance to earn the starting spot outright after injuries and poor performance forced a quarterback shuffle a year ago.

Regardless of the quarterback, they will have new talent to connect with offensively, with coveted receiver Isaiah Neyor and tight end Jahleel Billingsly transferring in from Wyoming and Alabama, respectively. With another Alabama transfer, wide receiver Agiye Hall, joining the team in the fall, it’s likely the Texas passing game will continue to evolve over the coming months as they head toward the opener against ULM.

Outside of the spring game, it’s a big day on the Forty Acres with the baseball team taking on Baylor at 1:00 p.m. Central, Bevo Boulevard and Longhorn City Limits, and Bon Jovi performing at the newly-opened Moody Center.

Injury Report:

Junior RB Bijan Robinson — limited

Sophomore OT Andrej Karic — out

How to Watch:

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 6:00 p.m. Central

Radio: Texassports.com. Broadcasts are also available on Sirius 132, XM 199, and App Ch. 953

Online Streaming: WatchESPN

Weather: 83 degrees and mostly cloudy