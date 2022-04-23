No. 10 Texas crushes Baylor, 13-4

On another windy day at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns took the series against the Baylor Bears with a 13-4 victory on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd.

Texas has now scored 33 runs in the conference series after the Longhorns pounded out 16 base hits and four home runs against the Bears, led by a 3-for-4 performance from Douglas Hodo III, who scored twice and had four RBI. Third baseman Skyler Messinger also had three hits, as did shortstop Trey Faltine. Hodo, Faltine, first baseman Ivan Melendez, and catcher Silas Ardoin each hit home runs for the Horns.

Baylor took a 2-0 lead in second inning and made it 3-1 in third before Texas added a run in the bottom half of the inning and blew the game open in the fourth with four runs, highlighted by a two-run home run from Melendez to right-center field, his 19th of the season. The Longhorns never looked back, scoring two runs in the fifth, two runs in the sixth, and three runs in the seventh.

Right-hander Tristan Stevens pitched 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and a walk and the bullpen finished the game without any drama, as left-hander Luke Harrison, right-hander Lebarron Johnson Jr., and right-hander Daniel Blair combined to pitch 3.1 innings of hitless baseball, with a walk by Johnson the only blemish.

Texas goes for the sweep on Sunday at 1 p.m. Central on Lonhgorn Network as left-hander Lucas Gordon gets the start.