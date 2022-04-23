4-star WR Ryan Niblett commits to Texas

The Texas Longhorns can officially consider the Orange-White game a success with the addition of four-star wide receiver Ryan Niblett following Saturday’s scrimmage.

The 5’10, 170-pound speedster from Aldine Eisenhower made multiple visits to Texas in the spring before joining the class of 2023 as the first member of the class for new wiude receivers coach Brennan Marion. Texas was just the third offer for the wideout, following the Baylor Bears and Vanderbilt Commodores. Niblett is the No. 106 player in the country and the No. 16 wide receiver in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, coming in as the top-rated recruit in the class at the time of his commitment.

Niblett is a two-sport star for the Eagles, turning in a 10.47 100-meter and is a member of the 4x100 team. Eisenhower struggled during his junior campaign on the gridiron, but he managed to show off elite-level speed and playmaking ability.

He becomes the fifth member of the 2023 recruiting class and the second offensive player, joining running back Tre Wisner, who also committed on Saturday in the aftermath of the Orange-White game.