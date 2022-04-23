4-star RB Tre Wisner commits to Texas

Following the Orange-White game on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns set off some recruiting fireworks with the commitments of Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett and DeSoto running back Tre Wisner.

Hey TT,Aunt La’teaha, and Tudda.I did it, i did what no one thought i could! My journey hasn’t been the best neither the worst but im standing not only for yall but for the loved ones yall left. Cover my every step and guide me throughout the rest of my journey.#HOOKEM #TN4G pic.twitter.com/LbiMvETevT — 1 way (@1waytreway) April 24, 2022

A 5’11, 180-pounder who started his high school career at Waco Connally, Wisner chose Texas over 20 other offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. The Sooners were perhaps the strongest contender for Wisner’s services following multiple visits to Norman, but the efforts of new Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice convinced the consensus four-star prospect to side with Texas.

“At first, Texas wasn’t as high because coach (Stan) Drayton wasn’t after me, but when coach Choice came in, it picked up and he’s doing an awesome job staying in contact with me and that’s what it’s all about,” Wisner told Inside Texas.

A two-way player at Waco Connally, Wisner has only received 137 carries over the last two seasons, ensuring that he won’t arrive on the Forty Acres with a lot of wear and tear, racking up 1,809 yards on 13.2 yards per carry with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Wisner is ranked as the No. 203 prospect nationally and the No. 23 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s now the fifth pledge in the 2023 recruiting class for the Longhorns.