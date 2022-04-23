 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

4-star RB Tre Wisner commits to Texas

New, 1 comment

The recruiting efforts of new running backs coach Tashard Choice helped the Longhorns overcome the Sooners.

By Wescott Eberts
247Sports

Following the Orange-White game on Saturday, the Texas Longhorns set off some recruiting fireworks with the commitments of Aldine Eisenhower wide receiver Ryan Niblett and DeSoto running back Tre Wisner.

A 5’11, 180-pounder who started his high school career at Waco Connally, Wisner chose Texas over 20 other offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and USC, among others. The Sooners were perhaps the strongest contender for Wisner’s services following multiple visits to Norman, but the efforts of new Longhorns running backs coach Tashard Choice convinced the consensus four-star prospect to side with Texas.

“At first, Texas wasn’t as high because coach (Stan) Drayton wasn’t after me, but when coach Choice came in, it picked up and he’s doing an awesome job staying in contact with me and that’s what it’s all about,” Wisner told Inside Texas.

A two-way player at Waco Connally, Wisner has only received 137 carries over the last two seasons, ensuring that he won’t arrive on the Forty Acres with a lot of wear and tear, racking up 1,809 yards on 13.2 yards per carry with 27 rushing touchdowns.

Wisner is ranked as the No. 203 prospect nationally and the No. 23 running back, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He’s now the fifth pledge in the 2023 recruiting class for the Longhorns.

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...