No. 10 Texas completes sweep of Baylor with 13-4 victory

A series sweep of the Baylor Bears helped the No. 10 Texas Longhorns make a move in the Big 12 standings, capped by a 13-4 victory on Sunday at UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

Now at 9-6 in conference play and tied with Texas Tech, Texas outscored Baylor 46-9 in the series and hit 14 home runs over the weekend, including five on Sunday. First baseman Ivan Melendez hit his 20th and 21st home runs of the season and designated hitter Austin Todd, right fielder Murphy Stehly, and third baseman Skyler Messinger also left the Disch as the Longhorns scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and never let the Bears back into it.

Todd was 3-for-4 with four runs scored, setting the table for Melendez, who also had a two-run single in addition to his mammoth home run in the bottom of the first and a line-drive shot in the sixth.

Texas is now hitting .321 this season with 78 home runs, only three behind the 2010 team for most in school history, a record that should fall this week with games against UTRGV and No. 3 Oklahoma State.

Left-hander Lucas Gordon was solid in 5.1 innings, allowing four runs, three earned on five hits with five strikeouts and three walks. Right-hander Jared Southard, left-hander Luke Harrison, and right-hander Aaron Nixon combined to hold the Bears scoreless over the final 3.2 innings, although Harrison had to work around two hits and Nixon allowed three walks.

Texas travels to Edinburg on Tuesday to face UTRGV before hosting Oklahoma State next weekend.