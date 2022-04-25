Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Let’s relive Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ touchdown bomb to WR Isaiah Neyor

Every great story has to start somewhere, and for the Texas Longhorns, it was on Saturday.

There’s a lot being said and written about the Longhorns in the days since.

But let’s not get stuck on words in a, um, blog. Let’s relive the best of it.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Any offensive success will start upfront for the 2022 Longhorns

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Steve Sarkisian thinks his second Texas team will be smarter

Austin American-Statesman: Quarterbacks, receivers look solid in Texas’ Orange-White spring game

Austin American-Statesman: Why do opposing pitchers keep pitching to Texas slugger Ivan Melendez?

Austin American-Statesman: Texas spring game a Rorschach test for Longhorns fans

Dallas Morning News: Gary Patterson in burnt orange? Alright, alright, alright. Check out these incredible photos from Texas’ spring game

247Sports: The Stampede: What’s next for Texas coming out of spring football?

247Sports: Texas basketball: Longhorns jump up CBS Sports rankings after stars return

247Sports: Sarkisian ‘really happy’ with Ewers, Card exiting spring game

247Sports: What to take away from the Texas spring game

Inside Texas: Monday: More NIL news coming for the Longhorns?

Inside Texas: IT Today: Quarterback competition to carry on, Ochaun Mathis sets decision date

Inside Texas: Spring game notes from the cheap seats

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Takeaways from the Texas Orange-White game

Steve Sarkisian updates progress made by Texas during spring practice

Texas Orange-White gamethread

No. 10 Texas completes sweep of Baylor with 13-4 victory

No. 10 Texas crushes Baylor, 13-4

No. 10 Texas crushes Baylor in 20-1 rout

4-star WR Ryan Niblett commits to Texas

4-star RB Tre Wisner commits to Texas

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Spencer Shannon talks Washington, Texas visits, locks in official visit No. 1

247Sports: Top 100 athlete Rodney Gallagher sets top eight

Inside Texas: Ja’Kobe Walter to officially visit Texas next weekend

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Frogs O’ War: Sonny Dykes speaks on building culture with TCU football

Frogs O’ War: TCU spring game ends in a purple team victory

Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Newcomers star in front of packed house at spring game

Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State football announces the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Ahmad ‘Sauce’ Gardner could be the highest drafted CB ever, and he’s worth it

SB Nation: Mock Draft Roundup: Will the Lions be able to ‘run the card up’ for Aidan Hutchinson?

SB Nation: Karl-Anthony Towns was roasted by Ja Morant, Charles Barkley after terrible Game 3

