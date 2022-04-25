Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Let’s relive Texas QB Quinn Ewers’ touchdown bomb to WR Isaiah Neyor

Every great story has to start somewhere, and for the Texas Longhorns, it was on Saturday.
There’s a lot being said and written about the Longhorns in the days since.
But let’s not get stuck on words in a, um, blog. Let’s relive the best of it.
Dropping dimes @QuinnEwers ➡️ @IsaiahNeyor pic.twitter.com/KXOSf7j9yW— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 23, 2022
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Any offensive success will start upfront for the 2022 Longhorns
Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Steve Sarkisian thinks his second Texas team will be smarter
Austin American-Statesman: Quarterbacks, receivers look solid in Texas’ Orange-White spring game
Austin American-Statesman: Why do opposing pitchers keep pitching to Texas slugger Ivan Melendez?
Austin American-Statesman: Texas spring game a Rorschach test for Longhorns fans
Dallas Morning News: Gary Patterson in burnt orange? Alright, alright, alright. Check out these incredible photos from Texas’ spring game
247Sports: The Stampede: What’s next for Texas coming out of spring football?
247Sports: Texas basketball: Longhorns jump up CBS Sports rankings after stars return
247Sports: Sarkisian ‘really happy’ with Ewers, Card exiting spring game
247Sports: What to take away from the Texas spring game
Inside Texas: Monday: More NIL news coming for the Longhorns?
Inside Texas: IT Today: Quarterback competition to carry on, Ochaun Mathis sets decision date
Inside Texas: Spring game notes from the cheap seats
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Takeaways from the Texas Orange-White game
Steve Sarkisian updates progress made by Texas during spring practice
No. 10 Texas completes sweep of Baylor with 13-4 victory
No. 10 Texas crushes Baylor, 13-4
No. 10 Texas crushes Baylor in 20-1 rout
4-star WR Ryan Niblett commits to Texas
4-star RB Tre Wisner commits to Texas
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Spencer Shannon talks Washington, Texas visits, locks in official visit No. 1
247Sports: Top 100 athlete Rodney Gallagher sets top eight
Inside Texas: Ja’Kobe Walter to officially visit Texas next weekend
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Frogs O’ War: Sonny Dykes speaks on building culture with TCU football
Frogs O’ War: TCU spring game ends in a purple team victory
Crimson and Cream Machine: Oklahoma Sooners Football: Newcomers star in front of packed house at spring game
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Iowa State football announces the Nick Bassett Perseverance Award
"I told him. I literally told him."— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) April 25, 2022
@QuinnEwers x @IsaiahNeyor pic.twitter.com/jU5WGHmoDt
