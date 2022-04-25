Texas makes the top 6 for Iowa State transfer G Tyrese Hunter

The Texas Longhorns are one of six programs still under consideration by Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter, the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2021-22.

Gonzaga, Kansas, Louisville, Purdue, and Tennessee are the other finalists for the Wisconsin native, who averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.5 rebounds as a freshman at Iowa State last season. The Boilermarkers hosted Hunter over the weekend, according to On3, with the Volunteers and Bulldogs currently scheduled to receive visits over the next two weeks. Hunter entered the NCAA transfer portal last week.

A top-40 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class out of Racine, Hunter finished third in the Big 12 in assists per game, third in steals per game, and 20th in points per game in his impressive debut season, but he did struggle from beyond the arc, shooting 27.4 percent on 135 three-point attempts.

At the guard position for Texas, Courtney Ramey and Devin Askew are in the NCAA transfer portal, Jase Febres graduated, Andrew Jones has yet to make a decision, and Marcus Carr is set to return, joining 2022 signees Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh.