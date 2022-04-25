Reacts Survey Results: Offense over defense

Entering last week’s annual spring scrimmage that pits the orange vs white, Texas fans were far more interested in the offense over defense.

I wonder why?

Saturday night was the first time Texas fans saw Quinn Ewers in burnt orange, throwing a few touchdown passes and an interception in the 11-on-11 scrimmage. Ewers and Hudson Card will in all likelihood duke it out all summer and fall for the starting quarterback job.

We also saw former 5-star Ja’Tavion Sanders see an increase in offensive reps at the tight end position. Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor caught a touchdown pass from Ewers, providing a potential glimpse of the future.

Asked if you were going to attend the spring game and the “Made in Texas” events over the weekend in Austin, only 20% voted yes.

For those who attended, let us know in the comments what you thought of the events. If you did not attend but were in Austin, let us know why not.