Podcast: What we took away from the spring game

The Texas Longhorns took to the field for the final time of the spring in an unorthodox spring game but gave fans a showcase of what may come in the fall. Fans got their first look at quarterback Quinn Ewers and the new offensive weapons, while Hudson Card flashed in the scrimmage as well. So what, if anything can we take away from the showcase and how does that spin storylines as we head into next football season.

We also dive in on a dominant performance from the baseball team, showing off both offensive prowess and a solid outing from the pitching staff to secure the series sweep. In Down the Forty, we look at the two conference championships Texas brought home over the weekend and try to figure out where things went wrong for the softball team.

