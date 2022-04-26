No. 10 Texas travels to Edinburg to face UTRGV

Riding a four-game winning streak, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (30-13) are in Edinburg on Tuesday to play the UTRGV Vaqueros (23-16).

It’s the 60th matchup between the two programs, but only the second time the Longhorns have traveled down to the Valley to face the Vaqueros — UTRGV won three games in a four-game series in 1971, a full half of the six total games won by the Vaqueros in the series. In fact, UTRGV beat Texas five times that year, including in the postseason as the Vaqueros made their first and only trip to the College World Series.

Earlier this month, Texas beat UTRGV 13-5 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field, fueled by a six-run first inning.

Right-hander Zane Morehouse will receive the start for the Longhorns, the first of his career at Texas. The junior college transfer has a 3.45 ERA this season in 15.2 innings, most recently pitching three scoreless innings in Friday’s win against Baylor.

UTRGV will send left-hander Randy Garza (1-0, 0.87) to the mound for his fifth appearance. Garza has only allowed one run this season in 10.1 innings and pitched 4.1 innings against Incarnate Word last week, but has allowed eight walks.

First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Central on ESPN+ in what should be a lively atmosphere at UTRGV Baseball Stadium.