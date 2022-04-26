Texas DT Myron Warren enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns junior defensive tackle Myron Warren announced on Twitter Tuesday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6’2, 273-pounder was a consensus four-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class, signing with the Longhorns out of Many, La. Ranked as the No. 289 player nationally and the No. 17 strong-side defensive end, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Warren was committed to TCU for five months in 2018, but decommitted from the Horned Frogs and pledged to the Longhorns in October after picking up an offer from Texas thanks to a monster senior season during which he recorded 85 tackles, 14 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss.

But the raw product from the town of less than 3,000 people struggled to develop his natural ability on the Forty Acres, redshirting in 2019, failing to appear in a game in 2020, and playing in three games in 2021 under the new coaching staff while buried on the depth chart.

Warren will have at least one FBS option, however, announcing in the immediate aftermath of his decision to enter the portal that he’s received an offer from UNLV.

blessed to receive an offer from UNLV❤️ @CoachBojay pic.twitter.com/ZPs75mkCrf — Myron Warren ®️ (@trxppietv) April 26, 2022

Warren is the first Texas player to enter the portal since the Orange-White game on Saturday, but likely won’t be the last as the May 1 deadline to enter the portal and maintain immediate eligibility for the 2022 season approaches. The coaching staff is conducting exit meetings with players this week.