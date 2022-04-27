Reacts Survey: Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The annual orange versus white spring game took place last weekend, giving Texas fans a glimpse of the quarterback battle between Hudson Card and Quinn Ewers. What did you think of both players’ performances on Saturday? Did either one stick out?

The spring game format was a tad different under Steve Sarkisian, with no score being held and more focus on the practice aspect of it rather than 11-on-11. However, we did see around 100 plays during the scrimmage. Was it something you enjoyed? Or would you like to see the old-fashioned scrimmage work its way back? Let us know!

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

