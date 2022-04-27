 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: NCAA president Mark Emmert elects to step down

Plus: Who’s next up after Emmert?

By Xander Peters
NCAA president Mark Emmert, the official most credited with letting the college football system get away from him, has decided to step down. He’ll remain in his position until June 2023.

Predictably, media types were excited to hear the news. And for good reason, too.

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Bohls: Texas’ football and baseball fortunes look to be on the rise

Austin American-Statesman: Position changes help Texas fill depth chart at safety position

247Sports: College football top 25 rankings: 247Sports’ post-spring poll for 2022

247Sports: Is Texas finally, truly becoming a team?

247Sports: Why Quinn Ewers will ‘definitively’ win Longhorns’ starting QB job

Inside Texas: IT Today: An important summer for Jordan Whittington, UT baseball wins 7-2

Inside Texas: Inside Scoop: Texas Longhorns roster numbers are murky

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

No. 10 Texas takes care of business in 7-2 win over UTRGV

Texas DT Myron Warren enters the NCAA transfer portal

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Texas commit Dylan Spencer staying solid with Longhorns

247Sports: Mike at Night: Scattershooting recruiting notes and coaches on the road

247Sports: On the rise: Katy Paetow 2024 EDGE Loghan Thomas

Inside Texas: Wednesday: An update on Ochaun Mathis

Inside Texas: Tre Wisner goes in-depth on Texas pledge

Inside Texas: Texas men’s basketball signs Sir’Jabari Rice

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

247Sports: Big 12 football: Major questions answered for each team in spring practice

247Sports: Coop’s Corner: Recapping a weekend full of spring games

Our Daily Bears: Dantwan Grimes eye test

Cowboys Ride For Free: Billy Walton III commits to Oklahoma State

Bring On The Cats: 2022 NFL Draft Preview: Russ Yeast

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: Ja Morant’s all-time dunk in the NBA playoffs doesn’t even seem real

SB Nation: Twins’ walk-off win after terrible Tigers defense is the wildest play of MLB season so far

SB Nation: The Rams went full Hollywood on their NFL Draft hype video, and it’s a gem

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

  • Slow news day! Read this instead.

