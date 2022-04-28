Podcast: Both basketball teams are reloading

During our annual summer preview podcasts, we always try to have a bit of fun, so we wanted to get started early and bring back one of our favorite questions: What Texas Longhorns player, past or present, would make a great professional wrestler? Kyle and Gerald dive in on recent history and mine who would make a great entertainer in the squared circle?

We also dive in on what both basketball teams are doing to make a return trip to the NCAA tournament in an effort to improve on this season’s results. For the men, we dive in on Marcus Carr’s return means to Texas and how he specifically can boost what Chris Beard will do in Year 2. Finally, we look at the latest additions for Coach Vic Schaefer’s team, with the hopes Texas can improve on its record of back-to-back Elite 8’s.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)