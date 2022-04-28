Bevo’s Daily Roundup: The Oklahoma, Lincoln Riley feud continues

We all need a little affirmation from time to time. Even the Oklahoma Sooners, who have been on a seemingly scorched earth campaign to discredit former head coach Lincoln Riley, who left the Sooners for a gig with the USC Trojans late last year. It gets weirder.

Earlier this week, former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, whose winning but mediocre tenure preceded Riley’s altogether extremely successful tenure as head coach, took to the Oklahoma Legislature – (checks notes); yes, the state Legislature – to send another blow Riley’s way.

“The past year, I’ve been given way too much credit jumping back in when Lincoln Riley left,” Stoops said on the floor. “My initial message being called off the golf course on that Sunday to get to the stadium as fast as I could. I got to thinking, and then I see the panic in our players’ face, I hear the panic in the whole OU community. And then I had to remind everybody immediately, ‘Timeout here. Lincoln Riley did not invent OU football.”

Can’t make this shit up, y’all. See the video for yourself.

Would you look at that, Coach Bob Stoops is in the House! (of Representatives) pic.twitter.com/EpavObVgC4 — Payton May (@paytonnmay) April 26, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Bowie’s Collier made a career of friendships, wins, laughter

247Sports: The Insider: What level of confidence should there be in each position at Texas right now?

247Sports: Morning Brew: Del Conte locked in on Texas

Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns offensive line board taking shape

Inside Texas: What is Texas’ identity after spring practices?

Inside Texas: IT Today: Which Longhorns have been first-round NFL draft picks?

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Reacts Survey: Quinn Ewers or Hudson Card?

Podcast: Both basketball teams are reloading

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: Mike at Night: How will proposed NCAA coaching changes impact recruiting?

247Sports: Texas commit Dylan Spencer staying solid with Longhorns

247Sports: 2024 safety Jayven Anderson keeping in touch with Texas

247Sports: What happened to the 2019 recruiting class?

247Sports: Texas visit was ‘amazing’ for California TE Spencer Shannon

247Sports: EDGE target Braylan Shelby goes in-depth on his recruitment

247Sports: Longhorns in the mix for one of college football’s top transfers

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Once a powerhouse of NFL draft production, the Big 12 now sits a shell of its former self

Inside Texas: Thursday: Big 12 announcement means little for Texas

Our Daily Bears: Report: Shapen to start at QB, Bohanon thinking with portals

Frogs O’ War: TCU baseball 5, Dallas Baptist 6: Frogs fall apart late

The Smoking Musket: Trey Braithwaite makes Stopper of the Year watch list

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 7 teams who could make a trade in the first round of the NFL Draft

SB Nation: The latest report on Deebo Samuel: It’s very likely he will be a Jet

SB Nation: 2022 NFL mock draft: Final first round mock with 2 big trades

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

Word on the street is that Blake Shapen has been named the Baylor Bears’ starting quarterback and Gerry Bohanon is hitting the NCAA transfer portal.