Texas RB Jaden Hullaby enters the NCAA transfer portal

After moving to running back during spring practice, Texas Longhorns sophomore Jaden Hullaby announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Thursday in a post on Twitter.

“We moved him to running back today and we’re gonna do that here for the interim. I want to see what that looks like — he’s a big physical athlete,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said in early April.

Clearly, the experiment didn’t work with Hullaby electing to move on as the coaching staff holds exit meetings with players following the completion of spring practice last Saturday with the Orange-White game.

A consensus three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, Hullaby played quarterback and running back in high school, but was recruited as a linebacker and H-back by some schools despite projections that favored him at running back. Hullaby played in two games during the 2020 season, primarily on special teams, making a tackle in the Alamo Bowl against Colorado. Under the new coaching staff, however, Hullaby was not able to make it into the rotation at linebacker and didn’t play in 2021.

He’s the second player to enter the portal this week, joining defensive tackle Myron Warren.