No. 10 Texas hosts No. 8 Oklahoma State in pivotal conference series

Coming off a series sweep of the Baylor Bears last weekend, and a midweek, 7-2 road win over the UTRGV Vaqueros Tuesday night, the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (31-13, 9-6) will host the No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (28-13, 10-5) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in a crucial three-game series that has conference championship and national regional seeding implications.

The series will feature the conference’s top two pitching staffs, as league-leading Texas (3.90 ERA) and Oklahoma State (4.19 ERA) face off in what is sure to be an epic late-season battle.

Texas is riding a five-game win streak and leads the conference in batting average (.320), home runs (78), ERA (3.90), shutouts (six), and fielding (.984). First baseman Ivan Melendez is tied for the nation’s lead in home runs with 21, while right fielder Murphy Stehly and shortstop Trey Faltine both have 12.

Texas has been very good at home with an 18-4 record at the Disch, but Oklahoma State also has an outstanding road record of 11-3.

The Cowboys enter the weekend coming off a series loss to the Horned Frogs in Stillwater as TCU usurped the Oklahoma State lead in the conference standings. The offense for the Pokes is solid top to bottom (.278), but struggled with runners in scoring position in their two losses to TCU last weekend. Oklahoma State is led at the plate by utility infielder/outfielder Jake Thompson who is hitting .333 with eight home runs and 41 RBI.

Texas leads the all-time series 64-48, and took won the series against the Cowboys last year in Stillwater.

Probable pitching matchups

FRIDAY — Texas LHP Pete Hansen (7-1, 2.70) vs. OSU RHP Justin Campbell (6-1, 2.89)

SATURDAY — Texas RHP Tristan Stevens (5-4, 4.50) vs. OSU RHP Bryce Osmond (3-1, 4.40)

SUNDAY — Texas RHP Lucas Gordon (4-1, 3.00) vs. OSU RHP Victor Mederos (3-3, 6.55)

The first pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central, followed by a 2:30 p.m. Central start on Saturday, and a 1:00 p.m. Central start on Sunday. The Longhorn Network will televise all three games.