Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Newly drafted New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson explains why he chose Ohio State over Texas

There was a moment, before Garrett Wilson signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he almost joined the Texas Longhorns as a recruiting coming out of high school. Why not?
Wilson, who was chosen by the New York Jets last night in the NFL Draft’s first round, opened up earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show about how decision to ditch Austin.
“You know, Texas had had a few down years at that point,” Wilson said, according to 247Sports. “I was from Austin, but it wasn’t like they came and started recruiting me early, get in on me early. They kind of came with the rest of the pack of schools that recruited me. When I went up to Ohio State and did that visit, it was coach [Urban] Meyer and coach [Ryan] Day at the time. The relationship there was just really special. It wasn’t like something I had anywhere else at that time. That was the thought behind my decision.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: No. 10 Texas getting an offensive jolt from Murphy Stehly’s bat
Austin American-Statesman: Texas roster churn inevitable as transfer portal deadline looms
247Sports: Remembering NFL Draft prospects from Texas high school football
Inside Texas: Coach’s Corner: Texas Longhorns spring game takeaways
Inside Texas: IT Today: Roschon Johnson’s long run, day two NFL Draft notes
Inside Texas: Friday: Tyler Smith and other draft takeaways
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas baseball advanced stats update
Texas RB Jaden Hullaby enters the NCAA transfer portal
How to watch Texas Longhorns in the 2022 NFL Draft
BON Roundtable: Spring game takeaways
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Morning Brew: Interesting commitment announcement Friday involving Longhorns’ basketball
247Sports: Mike at Night: Five-star corner planning to officially visit Texas
247Sports: Five TXHSFB prospects that could turn into draft day gems
247Sports: 2024 safety Jayven Anderson keeping in touch with Texas
Inside Texas: Texas Longhorns hoops: New portal visit scheduled
Inside Texas: 2022 Texas Roster Census: Pre-portal deadline for immediate eligibility
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Four questions for Baylor fans this NFL Draft
Wide Right & Natty Lite: The four biggest moments from Jamie Pollard’s interview on KXNO
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: 3 winners and 4 losers from Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
SB Nation: The best available players after Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft
SB Nation: What Aidan Hutchinson brings to the Detroit Lions
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Texas baseball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a triple-header this weekend, starting today at 6:30pm Central.
Friday night at UFCU Disch-Falk Field! https://t.co/6hoBNsLOs3#HookEm pic.twitter.com/OCAQkzgkc0— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 29, 2022
- Texas softball has a Big 12 triple-header of their own this weekend – against the Texas Ted Red Raiders, starting today at 5pm Central.
y'all tune in tonight https://t.co/00jeUngGVZ#HookEm pic.twitter.com/LlBIWSJj83— Texas Softball (@TexasSoftball) April 29, 2022
Loading comments...