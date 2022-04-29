Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Newly drafted New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson explains why he chose Ohio State over Texas

There was a moment, before Garrett Wilson signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he almost joined the Texas Longhorns as a recruiting coming out of high school. Why not?

Wilson, who was chosen by the New York Jets last night in the NFL Draft’s first round, opened up earlier this week on The Rich Eisen Show about how decision to ditch Austin.

“You know, Texas had had a few down years at that point,” Wilson said, according to 247Sports. “I was from Austin, but it wasn’t like they came and started recruiting me early, get in on me early. They kind of came with the rest of the pack of schools that recruited me. When I went up to Ohio State and did that visit, it was coach [Urban] Meyer and coach [Ryan] Day at the time. The relationship there was just really special. It wasn’t like something I had anywhere else at that time. That was the thought behind my decision.”

Texas baseball takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a triple-header this weekend, starting today at 6:30pm Central.