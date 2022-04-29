Montana WR Gabe Sulser commits to Texas as a walk on

From Missoula to Austin.

On Thursday, Montana Grizzlies graduate transfer Gabe Sulser committed to the Texas Longhorns as a walk on with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

As @khansen406 first reported former Griz WR and GPOY in Montana Gabe Sulser is headed to Texas as a grad transfer. Sulser told me when he entered the portal he wanted to try and walk on to an FBS program and have the chance to prove himself. Longhorns give him that shot — Shaun Rainey (@ShaunRainey) April 28, 2022

“I reached out to them when I got into the portal and they were willing to give me a chance,” Sulser told MTN Sports. “I’m extremely thankful for the opportunity and ready to get down there and get to work.”

A Billings product who won 2017 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year honors and two state championships, Sulser scored 80 career touchdowns at Senior High School, including 50 touchdown catches, an all-class record in Montana. Sulser was also a track standout, winning the 2015 110m hurdles state title with a time of 14.24.

In Sulser’s first touch for the Grizzlies in 2018, he scored on a 53-yard touchdown run, eventually recording nine catches for 114 yards and three touchdowns along with four carries for 133 and his career-opening touchdown. Sulser only appeared in six games combined over the last two seasons, finishing his career at Montana with 35 catches for 414 yards and five touchdowns, 11 carries for 165 yards and one touchdown, four kick returns for 115 yards, and 12 punt returns for 218 yards.

Sulser is unlikely to receive playing time for Texas at wide receiver in anything other than a blowout situation and the same is true as a kick returner, but he is athletic enough to potentially land another role on special teams.