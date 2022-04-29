Texas DE Jordon Thomas enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt freshman edge Jordon Thomas entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to The Athletic.

The 6’3, 274-pounder signed with the Longhorns as a member of the 2021 recruiting class, finishing the cycle as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 295 player nationally and the No. 38 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. Thomas committed to Texas in May 2020 over seven other offers, including Baylor, LSU, TCU, and Texas A&M.

But the career for Thomas with the Longhorns quickly hit adversity when he missed the 2021 season, reportedly for personal reasons. Thomas did rejoin the team for spring practice, but now looks likely to move on after failing to establish himself on a deep depth chart along the defensive line.

Thomas is the third Texas player to enter the portal this week, joining running back Jaden Hullaby and defensive tackle Myron Warren, as the staff holds exit meetings following the conclusion of spring practice with last Saturday’s Orange-White game. The deadline for players to enter the portal and still maintain eligibility for the 2022 season is May 1.