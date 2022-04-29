Texas WR Dajon Harrison enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore wide receiver Dajon Harrison announced his entrance into the NCAA transfer portal on Friday.

The 5’10, 176-pounder from Hutto was originally committed to TCU for less than two months in early 2019 and then took an official visit to Kansas State that October before pledging to Texas in early November and signing with the Longhorns during the early period in December. A consensus three-star prospect, Harrison was as the No. 541 player nationally and the No, 87 wide receiver in the 2020 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. A two-way player at Hutto, Harrison also ran track, posting a personal-best 11.14 100-meter dash.

Harrison didn’t see the field for Texas in 2020 and appeared in only one game in 2021, against Oklahoma in the Red River Showdown, and ultimately failing to record a catch in his Longhorns career. He projected as the backup slot receiver this season, but was set to face competition from 2022 signees Brenen Thompson and Savion Red, who will arrive in June as summer enrollees.

With fellow wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon also entering the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, five Texas players have entered the portal this week ahead of the May 1 deadline to maintain eligibility for the 2022 season.