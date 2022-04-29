Texas WR Kelvontay Dixon enters the NCAA transfer portal

Texas Longhorns redshirt sophomore wide receiver Kelvontay Dixon entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, according to multiple reports.

A 6’0, 182-pounder who is the younger brother of former Texas and USC running back Keaontay Ingram, Dixon committed to Arkansas in July 2019 before decommitting in November as Texas ramped up their pursuit of the Carthage speedster. Dixon eventually took an official visit in late January and pledged to the Longhorns the day before National Signing Day that February. Dixon went over 1,000 receiving yards in his junior and senior seasons, compiling 37 receiving touchdowns over those two years, eventually finishing the 2020 cycle as a consensus four-star prospect ranked as the No. 346 player nationally and the No. 15 athlete, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Dixon played sparingly as a freshman, appearing in three games and starting against TCU, finishing with three catches for 76 yards and a touchdown. A 73-yard touchdown catch against Colorado in the Alamo Bowl flashed his 10.71 100-meter speed and stands as the longest reception by a freshman in a bowl game at Texas and the fifth-longest overall.

But Dixon wasn’t able to build on that flash play in 2021 under the new coaching staff, playing in 12 games, but only recording nine receptions for 100 yards.

Dixon was a backup to sophomore Xavier Worthy during the spring and was set to face increased competition from Alabama transfer Agiye Hall in preseason camp. He’s the second Texas wide receiver to enter the portal on Friday, along with redshirt sophomore Dajon Harrison, and the fifth player this week ahead of the May 1 deadline to maintain eligibility for the 2022 season.