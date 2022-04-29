 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Utah Valley transfer C Fardaws Aimaq commits to Texas Tech over Texas, others

The Longhorns will have to face the talented transfer this season, assuming he doesn’t remain in the NBA Draft.

By Wescott Eberts
NCAA Basketball: Utah Valley at St. John Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns missed on a big-time transfer target on Friday when former Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq committed to the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the Longhorns and others.

However, there’s a chance that the 6’11, 245-pounder never makes it to Lubbock:

If Aimaq does end up playing for the Red Raiders, he’ll represent a formidable opponent as Longhorns head coach Chris Beard looks for his first win against his former assistant Mark Adams — Aimaq was one of the most highly-coveted players in the NCAA transfer portal after averaging 18.9 points per game with 13.6 rebounds last season while shooting 43.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Texas is currently set to return forwards Timmy Allen and Christian Bishop in the frontcourt as Dylan Disu goes through the NBA Draft process without an agent. Tre Mitchell officially entered the portal nine days ago after taking a personal leave of absence from the Longhorns program back in February.

With Aimaq’s commitment to Texas Tech, Texas is still searching for another frontcourt player with a significant need for shooting and/or a rim protection.

