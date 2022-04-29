Texas DE David Abiara enters the NCAA transfer portal

A fourth Texas Longhorns player entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday — redshirt freshman defensive end David Abiara, according to multiple reports.

A 6’4, 259-pounder, Abiara was a late addition to the 2021 recruiting class after head coach Steve Sarkisian arrived on the Forty Acres. Abiara initially committed to Notre Dame in March 2020, eventually decommitting in late November before becoming a key Texas target in January, pledging to and signing with the Longhorns on National Signing Day. Considered a consensus three-star prospect, Abiara finished the cycle as the No. 441 player nationally and the No. 55 defensive lineman, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

As a true freshman, Abiara didn’t see the field and spent spring practice buried on the depth chart ahead of the summer arrival of five more defensive linemen.

Abiara is the sixth Texas player to enter the portal since the end of spring practice with last Saturday’s Orange-White game. The Longhorns are now at 85 scholarships ahead of the May 1 deadline for players to submit their names and maintain eligibility for the 2022 season.