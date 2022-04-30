Reacts Survey Results: Ewers impresses Texas fans

The votes are in and the majority of Texas Longhorn fans left last Saturday’s annual spring scrimmage highly impressed with Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers.

With voters allowed to choose both Ewers and Husdon Card, 84% of participants chose Ewers with less than half choosing Card at 39%. And 8% of y’all left Saturday unimpressed with either one.

We also saw a new twist to the annual scrimmage, with less 11-on-11 and more focus on the practice portion. Just over half of the voters liked the new format but it is unclear whether or not that will be the format going forward.