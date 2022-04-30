3-star OT Connor Stroh announces top five schools

Three star Frisco (TX) Wakeland offensive tackle Connor Stroh announced yesterday that he has named five finalist for his recruitment.

Stroh possesses a massive frame at 6’6.5 and 345 pounds and has been coveted by several programs around the country, including the Longhorns.

Stroh has scheduled official visits to each of the schools in his top five and he will be in Austin for his OV the weekend of June 24th. Unless visits are shuffled around at some point the Longhorns will be getting the last visit.

It is easy to see why Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has been committed to recruiting Stroh since last October. Stroh fits the profile of being a large human and that is exactly what Flood wants in his position room going forward.

It should be noted that both of Stroh’s parents attended Texas A&M, so he is an Aggie legacy. A&M offered earlier in the month, but they will most certainly be a factor heading into the home stretch of this recruitment.