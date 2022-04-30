Texas Longhorns undrafted free agent tracker

For the second time since 2014 and the fourth time in NFL history, the Texas Longhorns didn’t have a player selected in the seven-round 2022 NFL Draft, as fringe prospects like cornerback Josh Thompson and kicker Cameron Dicker both failed to hear their names called.

Along with Thompson and Dicker, a handful of other players profile as undrafted free agents likely to quickly sign deals with NFL teams, including wide receiver/safety Brenden Schooler, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, and defensive end Jacoby Jones. Other players who could potentially sign undrafted free agent deals or receive minicamp invites are tight end Cade Brewer, edge Ben Davis, and deep snapper Justin Mader. At the Texas Pro Day in March, running back Gabe Watson, offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, edge Ray Thornton, and cornerback Darion Dunn were also among the former players to work out for scouts.

This post will be updated when each player signs.

Cornerback Josh Thompson, Jacksonville Jaguars

Former Texas DB Josh Thompson is signing with the #Jaguars, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

Wide receiver/safety Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

Brenden Schooler will sign with New England Patriots per source a DB with WR background and special trams ace pic.twitter.com/uNipOS0Paw — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) April 30, 2022

The most likely way for Schooler to make a roster is to excel on special teams, a strength at Oregon and at Texas, but he is an intriguing developmental prospect at wide receiver after testing well at Pro Day — Schooler ran a 4.41 40-yard dash, posted a 37.5-inch vertical, and ran a 4.16 pro agility.

Kicker Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Rams

Former Texas kicker Cameron Dicker is signing with the #Rams, per source. A new home for Dicker the Kicker in L.A. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

The Rams do have a returning kicker in Matt Gay who hit 94 percent of his field goals last season, including a 55-yarder, as well as punter Riley Dixon, who has a career average of 45.3 yards per punt, so Dicker’s best chance to make the roster may be as a punter and possibly a kickoff specialist.

Tight end Cade Brewer, Seattle Seahawks

The hope for Brewer is that he can carve out a roster spot as an H-back like Andrew Beck has with the Denver Broncos, but Brewer wasn’t as accomplished as Beck as a blocker in college and was never able to show much effectiveness as a pass catcher after his weight gain from high school.

Offensive lineman Denzel Okafor, Jacksonville Jaguars