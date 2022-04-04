Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Recruiting expert: 2023 QB Arch Manning will likely commit to Texas over Alabama

It’s a game of will he or won’t he for the Texas Longhorns.
That’s an example of an Arch Manning tweet.
Mike Farrell, the so-called “godfather of recruiting,” thinks Manning will eventually lean towards Texas in his recruitment, over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, perhaps less in the race, the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off a national championship title.
Arch Manning will end up with #Longhorns— Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April 2, 2022
Farrell’s take: FACT
Okay this is a guess as no one knows where the nephew of Eli and Peyton will land. But based on what I hear the two lead dogs are Texas and Alabama and he visits Tuscaloosa again shortly…https://t.co/o1muiJjTvB pic.twitter.com/hvdiZq4Dr7
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
No. 8 Texas pulls of big comeback in 12-8 win over Oklahoma
Oklahoma rallies late in 4-2 win over No. 8 Texas
No. 8 Texas beats Oklahoma, 7-1, behind Pete Hansen gem
Three-star LB S’maje Burrell commits to Texas
Texas offers LSU transfer LB Josh White
BON Roundtable: Quinn Ewers, Arch Manning, and the Texas bullpen
Texas G Courtney Ramey declares for NBA Draft, enters NCAA transfer portal
Reacts Survey Results: Texas fans excited for Year 2 under Chris Beard
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- We’ve got a big evening ahead for the Big 12.
