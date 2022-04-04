Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Recruiting expert: 2023 QB Arch Manning will likely commit to Texas over Alabama

It’s a game of will he or won’t he for the Texas Longhorns.

That’s an example of an Arch Manning tweet.

Mike Farrell, the so-called “godfather of recruiting,” thinks Manning will eventually lean towards Texas in his recruitment, over the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide and, perhaps less in the race, the Georgia Bulldogs, who are coming off a national championship title.

Arch Manning will end up with #Longhorns

Farrell’s take: FACT

Okay this is a guess as no one knows where the nephew of Eli and Peyton will land. But based on what I hear the two lead dogs are Texas and Alabama and he visits Tuscaloosa again shortly…https://t.co/o1muiJjTvB pic.twitter.com/hvdiZq4Dr7 — Mike Farrell (@mfarrellsports) April 2, 2022

WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

WHAT WE’RE READING

NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND

We’ve got a big evening ahead for the Big 12.