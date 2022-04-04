Texas teams with Opendorse to enhance NIL opportunities for athletes

LEVERAGE Lineup, the official NIL marketplace of the Texas Longhorns, launched on Monday, according to the school, providing a more efficient and easily accessible platform to enhance NIL exposure for athletes in collaboration with Opendorse, a leader in the endorsement industry.

The previous marketplace was hosted on TexasSports.com, but the expanded and enhanced marketplace draws on the expertise of Opendorse as a marketplace technology company to provide a more user-friendly experience for athletes and those who want to pitch them opportunities. Fans, supporters, vendors, and potential companies can now browse hundreds of profiles to securely pitch athletes on NIL opportunities. Compliant, secure, and robust, the platform aids in every step of the process — contacting, inquiring, pitching, booking, and compensating athletes for NIL events and activities.

“This is another exciting step in our ever-growing and always evolving efforts in supporting our student-athletes in the world of name, image, and likeness, and the many opportunities it presents,” said Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte. “The launch of the new, Opendorse-powered LEVERAGE Lineup is in response to the enormous level of interest Texas fans, supporters, and companies have in partnering with our student-athletes on name, image and likeness activities. Our Texas Longhorns Marketplace is another resource as we strive to remain on the cutting edge of this new space with access, education, and compliance.”

Individualized Opendorse profiles allow athletes to enhance their personal brands while remaining accessible as clients.

“Texas athletics will be a powerhouse in the NIL era,” said Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence. “The program’s nationwide support and brand strength is second-to-none in college sports. With LEVERAGE Lineup, every Longhorns fan and alumni can now find, pitch, and support every Texas student-athlete with one proven platform. NIL is here to stay, and University of Texas student-athletes are poised to benefit in a big way.”