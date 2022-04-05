Podcast: Baseball picks up a much-needed win

The Texas Longhorns needed some wins in a bad way on the baseball diamond and managed to do that in dramatic fashion, taking a 2-1 series win over the Oklahoma Sooners. After splitting the Friday and Saturday matchups, Texas fell behind 7-1 in the rubber match but scored 11 unanswered runs to take a lead and the series. The Texas pitching got back on track Friday, but the bullpen yet again let them down on Saturday and Sunday, so what can Texas do moving forward to keep the ship afloat?

The winning wasn’t just contained to the baseball diamond, the softball, track, and golf teams were all in action this weekend — and all brought home wins in their competition.

We also discuss the new NIL opportunities through OpenDorse, as well as the latest commitment to the 2023 recruiting class.

Intro and Outro: Earth, Wind, Fire (Ryan Little / CC BY-SA 4.0)