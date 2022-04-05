Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Nebraska HC Scott Frost says he’s holding off on naming former Texas QB Casey Thompson as starter

There remains no direct indication that former Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Nebraska Cornhuskers after the 2021 season, will be named starter under center any time soon. That’s per 247Sports’ recent reporting.
“The timetable is whenever it’s clear to us and to everybody,” Frost said earlier this week, per 247Sports. “There’s a lot of guys doing some good things, but we’re nowhere near ready to make an announcement yet. In this league, you’re not going to score a lot unless you can be consistent and sustain some drives and create some big plays along the way. To get opportunities at big plays, you have to be consistent and keep moving the chains. It think that’s really important in the Big Ten.”
WHAT THE WISE MEN ARE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS
Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas went unscathed by the portal, which tells us a lot
Austin American-Statesman: Scheffler celebrates No. 1 ranking, Texas victory at Haskell Invite
247Sports: Practice observations as Longhorns hold seventh spring practice
247Sports: Morning Brew: A position change and newcomer practicing at quarterback for Longhorns
247Sports: Morning Brew: Update on Anthony Cook’s transition to safety, Derrick Johnson, UT baseball and more
Inside Texas: Observations from Texas’ April 5 practice
Inside Texas: Dave Aranda and Texas’ linebacker problem
Inside Texas: Inside Texas Today: Conference title contention already on player’s minds
Inside Texas: Jahdae Barron impressing teammates, coaches during Texas spring practices
ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION
Texas teams with Opendorse to enhance NIL opportunities for athletes
WATCH: Texas WR Casey Cain makes sensational one-handed catch in practice
Podcast: Baseball picks up a much-needed win
RECRUITING ROUNDUP
247Sports: Crystal Ballin: New picks in for five Texas targets
247Sports: Mike at Night: More recruit reaction coming out of the weekend
247Sports: Four-star WR Jonah Wilson loves weekend visit to Texas
247Sports: Recruiting HUDdle: More notes from a loaded visit weekend
247Sports: Texas vibes keep four-star corner Jordan Matthews coming back to Austin
BIG 12 BREAKDOWN
Our Daily Bears: Baylor, athletic director Mack Rhoades announce 10-year contract
Frogs O’ War: Getting to Omaha starts with winning the Big 12
The Smoking Musket: West Virginia adds power-five guard Erik Stevenson
The Smoking Musket: WVU fans organize a grassroots donation that hits 100K in one weekend
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Jeremiah Williams commits to Iowa State
Wide Right & Natty Lite: Step Into My Office: TJ Otzelberger
Rock Chalk Talk: NATIONAL CHAMPS!!!!!!!!!
WHAT WE’RE READING
SB Nation: NBA mock draft 2022: Updated first round projection after March Madness
SB Nation: Kansas chose sportsmanship over advantage after UNC’s Armando Bacot was injured late
SB Nation: Tiger Woods’ status for The Masters 2022, explained and updated
NEWS ACROSS THE FORTY ACRES AND BEYOND
- Welp. The Kansas Jayhawks did it. They really did it.
Don’t let Kansas winning the national title in basketball distract you from the fact that Kansas beat Texas in football in Austin— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) April 5, 2022
- Texas baseball takes on UTRGV at 6:30pm Central tonight.
Back at home tonight! https://t.co/3RsN2gxLSV#HookEm pic.twitter.com/fKsxm8NxmL— Texas Baseball (@TexasBaseball) April 5, 2022
Loading comments...