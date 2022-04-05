Reacts Survey: Final Four or College World Series?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Texas Longhorns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the completion of the Final Four, Burnt Orange Nation’s Curry Shoff poised this question on Twitter: Final Four or Omaha? We added the College Football Playoff to the mix but if you could only attend one, with Texas playing of course, what would you pick?

Speaking of the College Football Playoff, Texas football is still searching for their first trip to it and has begun spring practice. A lot of new faces on the forty acres, but is there a certain positional battle that you are looking forward to watching play out?

Quinn Ewers and Maalik Murphy are in Austin along with Hudson Card as they battle for the QB position. Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor and freshman Casey Cain have turned heads in practice with Troy Omeire still lurking at the wideout spot. Sark closed out of one of the best OL classes in Texas history but still has inexperience in the trenches as well as the secondary. Give us your opinion!

