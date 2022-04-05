 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Texas QB Maalik Murphy practices for first time since ankle injury

New, 23 comments

The tall, strong-armed passer was able to take physical reps on Tuesday.

By Wescott Eberts
@SmvOperator

For the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the California Division 1-A state championship game in December, Texas Longhorns early enrollee quarterback Maalik Murphy was able to practice on Tuesday.

While Murphy’s sheer stature was notable, he was also wearing a heavy wrap on his right ankle and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that he’s still not 100-percent healthy.

“He was very limited,” Sarkisian said. “He’s on the type of trajectory that we thought he’d be on — he was essentially out for six practices and now that we’ve hit practice seven, he’s able to throw routes on air, not throwing anything with anyone around him. Hopefully, come Thursday, we can graduate him into some seven-on-seven type settings. But again, I don’t want to rush him.”

Even though Murphy was limited, Sarkisian was happy with what he saw from the big, strong-armed California product.

“He did some nice things today — it’s one thing to sit in meetings and to stand and watch plays develop, it’s another when you actually have to operate in it,” Sarkisian said. “But you could tell he’s putting in the time, putting in the work and the effort. So you have natural delivery, he’s got a good feel for passing the football. We always say quarterbacks pass the ball, they don’t throw it, right? And he’s got a nice feel for passing the ball.”

More From Burnt Orange Nation

Loading comments...