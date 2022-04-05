Texas QB Maalik Murphy practices for first time since ankle injury

For the first time since suffering an ankle injury in the California Division 1-A state championship game in December, Texas Longhorns early enrollee quarterback Maalik Murphy was able to practice on Tuesday.

Maalik Murphy at 6-5 is an impressive-looking specimine at a #Longhorns spring practice. Maalik is back throwing with the QBs after working on the side in the first couple of weeks. pic.twitter.com/Ex8qckw1bj — Jason Suchomel (@OB_JasonS) April 5, 2022

UT 4⭐️Fr QB @SmvOperator on the field at DKR after missing #HookEm's first 6 spring workouts (foot).



"You could tell he's putting in the time, putting in the work and the effort. Natural delivery - he's got a good feel for passing the football."- Sark @fox7austin : @jsala123 pic.twitter.com/8YfAPNgoDc — Dennis de la Pena (@dennisonfox7) April 5, 2022

While Murphy’s sheer stature was notable, he was also wearing a heavy wrap on his right ankle and Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian noted that he’s still not 100-percent healthy.

“He was very limited,” Sarkisian said. “He’s on the type of trajectory that we thought he’d be on — he was essentially out for six practices and now that we’ve hit practice seven, he’s able to throw routes on air, not throwing anything with anyone around him. Hopefully, come Thursday, we can graduate him into some seven-on-seven type settings. But again, I don’t want to rush him.”

Even though Murphy was limited, Sarkisian was happy with what he saw from the big, strong-armed California product.

“He did some nice things today — it’s one thing to sit in meetings and to stand and watch plays develop, it’s another when you actually have to operate in it,” Sarkisian said. “But you could tell he’s putting in the time, putting in the work and the effort. So you have natural delivery, he’s got a good feel for passing the football. We always say quarterbacks pass the ball, they don’t throw it, right? And he’s got a nice feel for passing the ball.”