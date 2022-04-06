Texas in the mix for Utah Valley transfer C Fardaws Aimaq

As head coach Chris Beard once again scours the NCAA transfer portal for instant-impact talent, one emerging target is former Utah Valley Wolverines center Fardaws Aimaq, according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Arizona, Arkansas, Gonzaga, Houston, Iowa, Kentucky, Texas Tech and Washington are the other schools under consideration by the 6’11, 245-pounder who scored 18.9 points per game with 13.6 rebounds last season. Aimaq shot 43.5 percent from the three-point line, so he’s a big who is capable of stretching the court. With 185 free-throw attempts last season, Aimaq was in the top-50 nationally in fouls drawn per 40 minutes. The Canadian is also one of the best rebounders in the country, finishing No. 161 in offensive rebounding rate and No. 3 in defensive rebounding rate. As a rim protector, Aimaq is adequate with a 4.0 percent block rate that ranked in the top-250 nationally.

Originally from Vancouver, Aimaq spent one season at a prep school in Maine before landing at Mercer for one season, transferring to Utah Valley after the head coach was fired. As a redshirt sophomore, Aimaq broke out, leading Division 1 with 15.0 rebounds per game while averaging 13.9 points per game.

A redshirt senior, Aimaq could have two seasons of eligibility remaining if he chooses to use his COVID year.

Texas is searching for an impact big with the departure of Tre Mitchell for personal reasons and Aimaq would certainly provide the type of tall presence on both ends of the court that Beard’s first team severely lacked with no player listed over 6’9. But there will be plenty of competition for Aimaq, so Beard and his assistants will once again have to do a superior job of recruiting the Canadian.